KANKAKEE — Starting today, the Kankakee Public Library announced that it will be returning to walk-in services only. This return is until further notice.
“Due to COVID numbers increasing, we’re trying to make sure we can still get [services] to patrons,” said Vicki Forquer, the library’s adult services supervisor.
“For your safety and ours, please wear a mask while inside the library and maintain social distancing,” the library shared in a news release.
At this time, no public seating is available. Walk-in services include checking out materials, picking up holds, sending faxes, printing documents, making copies and limited 30-minute computer use.
Curbside assistance is available by calling 815-937-6901 to request materials and choose a pick-up time.
