KANKAKEE — Originally scheduled around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation has rescheduled the MLK Day Open House event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Kankakee Public Library.
The event will be a celebration of Dr. King’s life and features food, crafts, a movie and more. Taking place on the fourth floor of the library, the event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit lions-online.org, call 815-939-4564 or find the library on Facebook.
