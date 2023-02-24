...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...
Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Iroquois River from Watseka downstream to confluence with
Kankakee River at Aroma Park, including the Chebanse gauge.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Agricultural land along the river is
inundated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Celia Greer, Teen Zone Coordinator for the Kankakee Public Library, stands near her work station in the Teen Zone in September 2022. The area has recently undergone renovations and is reopening to the public.
From 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28, the Kankakee Public Library will host the grand opening of the recently renovated teen department. The Teen Zone will be officially renamed in honor of Roland B. Johnson.
A ribbon cutting ceremony, mural unveiling and remarks will take place on the second floor of the library at 5:45 p.m. and is open to the community.
“Mr. Roland B. Johnson’s tireless dedication to education and youth development in Kankakee has been an inspiration to us all and we are especially proud to name this department after him,” the library said in a news release.
“The new teen department is designed to provide a safe and supportive environment for teens to study, learn, and engage with their peers. It includes a wide range of resources, including books, multimedia materials, gaming and technology resources.”
The grand opening of the Roland B. Johnson Teen Zone will be free and open to the public, and all members of the community are invited to attend and explore the new space. Refreshments will be served, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with library staff and learn more about the programs and resources available to them.
For more information about this event go to lions-online.org, call 815-937-6960, or go to the library at 201 E. Merchant Street.
