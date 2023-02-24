Citizen Spotlight: Celia Greer (copy)

Celia Greer, Teen Zone Coordinator for the Kankakee Public Library, stands near her work station in the Teen Zone in September 2022. The area has recently undergone renovations and is reopening to the public. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Daily Journal staff report

From 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28, the Kankakee Public Library will host the grand opening of the recently renovated teen department. The Teen Zone will be officially renamed in honor of Roland B. Johnson.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, mural unveiling and remarks will take place on the second floor of the library at 5:45 p.m. and is open to the community.

