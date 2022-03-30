Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds gusting up to 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving in high profile vehicles may be difficult, especially on west to east oriented roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher gusts may occur within showers and thunderstorms, especially this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&