...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Kankakee Kiwanis Club volunteer Ken Cote helps a Kankakee middle school student choose new shoes in 2017. The club has continued the tradition of assisting local children in selecting new shoes.
Kankakee Kiwanians completed one of their major service projects this week.
Kiwanians donated 190 pairs of shoes to children in the Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais school districts. The children receiving the shoes were identified by social workers in the schools.
The program represents about an $8,000 investment in the youth of the community. Students are allowed to pick their shoes, so long as they are appropriate for school use. The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley supports the program with a grant, but most of the money comes from the only local Kiwanis fundraiser, the sale of peanuts and gummi bears in the fall.
The shoes program mirrors another charitable effort by Kiwanis at this time of year. Kiwanis provided 155 winter coats to students in the Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais schools.
Again, those students are identified by social workers in each school. The coats are always new, never used. Kankakee Rotary shares in the project by providing winter hats and gloves for the same students.
Ironically, neither program was started by Kiwanis. Both began with other groups, but Kiwanis picked up the mantle when the other clubs could no longer keep them going.
The coat program, known as Winter Warmth, was formerly done by the Junior League. The shoe project, known as All God’s Children Must Have Shoes, was an effort by the Telephone Pioneers, a group of phone company employees and retirees.
“Our club is involved in many service projects and supports many children’s programs,” said club president Jan Glazar. “But Winter Warmth and the Shoe program are two of my favorites. There is something about the power of a new pair of shoes or a new coat that fosters confidence, happiness and joy for these children.
“Our club is comprised of many busy local leaders — businessmen and women. However, when we put in the call for action to help fit the children’s shoes, everyone makes time to help.”
Not only do club members volunteer their time to help fit the shoes, other people in the community volunteer, too, including spouses of Kiwanians, people who work with Kiwanians and former school principals.
The shoes this year were fitted and purchased at Shoe Carnival on Route 50. The shoes program, now in its 51st year, actually began at Ted’s Shoes in downtown Kankakee. While many club projects involve writing a check, these two programs involve club members directly seeing the children involved.
Mary Thomson, who has headed up the Winter Warmth ever since the club took it over, tells the story of one coat recipient. Though schools and club members are conscious of not embarrassing the children in need, getting the new items is a meaningful moment.
Coats are delivered, in bags, to the offices of the schools. One young person wanted to try on their new coat right away. But he did not try on the gloves. When asked “why?” the child responded that he was saving the gloves for his mom.
When the children receive their shoes, they also get two pairs of Bombas socks. That company donates pairs of socks, matching the number of pairs that are sold.
The Kiwanis Club wrote a grant two years ago to become a Bombas recipient. For years before Bombas, the Women of the Moose donated socks to the cause.
Along with their shoes, the students also got packages of Kiwanis gummi bears, which they are told to eat only when they get home.
The shoe program is headed by Nicole Smolkovich, who has to coordinate times among the students coming in school transportation, with Shoe Carnival and getting enough volunteers.
The hope is to expand to serve other schools, if fundraising allows. Thomson has talked with St. George about expanding the coat program there.
This year was the first full post-COVID year for the shoes. Last year, children came to be fitted, but were masked up. Two years ago, student public gatherings were rare and the children’s families were given vouchers to get the shoes themselves.
The Kankakee Kiwanis Club has more than 60 members and has been serving the community since 2019. Membership is open to all men and women desiring to help. Meetings are held at Rigo’s in downtown Kankakee at noon on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.
More information on the club and its history is available at kkiwanis.org.
Reporter Phil Angelo is a member of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club.
