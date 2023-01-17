All God's Children Shall Have Shoes (copy)

Kankakee Kiwanis Club volunteer Ken Cote helps a Kankakee middle school student choose new shoes in 2017. The club has continued the tradition of assisting local children in selecting new shoes.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Kankakee Kiwanians completed one of their major service projects this week.

Kiwanians donated 190 pairs of shoes to children in the Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais school districts. The children receiving the shoes were identified by social workers in the schools.

The program represents about an $8,000 investment in the youth of the community. Students are allowed to pick their shoes, so long as they are appropriate for school use. The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley supports the program with a grant, but most of the money comes from the only local Kiwanis fundraiser, the sale of peanuts and gummi bears in the fall.

