On Thanksgiving, the Kankakee High School marching band brought its musical talents to Chicago for the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.

The annual televised event happened on Nov. 24 in downtown Chicago, and the KHS marching band, also known as the Marching Kays, participated under the direction of James William Render III, who joined KHS at the beginning of the school year.

“This is a new beginning here; that’s exciting,” Render said prior to the parade.

