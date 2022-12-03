...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Kankakee High School marching band participated on Nov. 24 in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade under the direction of James William Render III.
On Thanksgiving, the Kankakee High School marching band brought its musical talents to Chicago for the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.
The annual televised event happened on Nov. 24 in downtown Chicago, and the KHS marching band, also known as the Marching Kays, participated under the direction of James William Render III, who joined KHS at the beginning of the school year.
“This is a new beginning here; that’s exciting,” Render said prior to the parade.
The program has about 78 members, and about 45 or 50 performers participated in the parade. During their televised spot, the band performed “Sleigh Ride.”
Render said he’s made some changes since taking over the band, one of which was turning the marching style into “show style,” which “has high knees instead of heel to toe. It’s a little more energetic and has a little more drive to it.
“The kids have been excited with the new style and have come a long way since the summer,” Render said.
