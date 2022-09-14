KANKAKEE — After a successful inaugural event last year, Kankakee Estival Festival will return Saturday to Bird Park in Kankakee for an all-day music event.

The event is hosted by the newly-formed CIRKA (Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts). The Estival Festival runs from noon to midnight at the Don Palzer Bandshell.

“From all the success of last year’s events we decided to form a nonprofit organization, CIRKA, so all events going forward will be through CIRKA,” said CIRKA co-founder Neil Beeson.

