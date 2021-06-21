“I must say that the people of Kankakee County are its greatest asset. ... There's lots of opportunity for the average person to make a big difference."

Today's events

• The Kankakee County Museum will host an informative presentation at the museum at 1 p.m. today with a tour of the buildings on the museum campus.

• This week's Kankakee Podcast — which will be released today — will focus on the formation and inception of the county, with a focus on the year 1853.

• Rotary 609 — the newest Rotary Club in the county — will be planting vegetable plants at 2 p.m. today at the 5th Avenue Community Garden. The plants were donated by Ace Hardware in Manteno and will be planted at 302 N. 5th Ave., Kankakee.