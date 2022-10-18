...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 11 ft
occasionally to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
The Kankakee County Courthouse in downtown Kankakee.
KANKAKEE — As a result of the basement remodel project at the Kankakee County Courthouse, Kankakee County will be making surplus shelving, chairs, desks and filing cabinets available to the public at no charge from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. This event will take place on the south side of the Courthouse in the circle drive.
The public is invited to pick up available items on a first come, first serve basis. Staff will not be available to help with the moving process.
To learn more about the first phase of ongoing projects in the Kankakee County Courthouse, watch highlights of the basement remodel project on the Kankakee County Board’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3EJeiQG.
