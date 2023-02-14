A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/
TONIGHT TO NOON CST /1 PM EST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight CST /1 AM EST/ tonight to noon CST /1 PM
EST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south to southwest gales to 40 kt
and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30
kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today
to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Volunteers Mary Krueger, left, and Maureen Boyd, both of Manteno, prepare food boxes in 2020 at Agape Community Outreach Mission’s Merchant Street Food Pantry at Asbury Methodist Church in Kankakee. Local food pantries and emergency services are invited to apply for Emergency Food and Shelter funds through KCCSI.
Kankakee County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Kankakee County has been chosen to receive $62,617 for PHASE 40 and $1,278 for administrative support to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Kankakee County. The total allocation is $63,895.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, the United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA and the United Way of America. The board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of representatives from local organizations will determine how the funds awarded to Kankakee County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under these phases.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
Have an accounting system;
Practice non-discrimination;
Have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs; and
If a private voluntary organization, must have a voluntary board.
Qualified agencies are encouraged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies with an interest in applying for the Emergency Food and Shelter Funds must contact Kankakee County Community Services Inc. at 815-933-7883 ext. 212 or RSVP to aharper@kccsi-cap.org by noon Feb. 15.
The local board will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 22. The meeting will be held at Kankakee County Community Services, Inc. at 657 E. Court St., Suite 207, Kankakee.
