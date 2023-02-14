ACOM Merchant Street Food Pantry (copy)

Volunteers Mary Krueger, left, and Maureen Boyd, both of Manteno, prepare food boxes in 2020 at Agape Community Outreach Mission’s Merchant Street Food Pantry at Asbury Methodist Church in Kankakee. Local food pantries and emergency services are invited to apply for Emergency Food and Shelter funds through KCCSI. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Kankakee County has been chosen to receive $62,617 for PHASE 40 and $1,278 for administrative support to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Kankakee County. The total allocation is $63,895.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, the United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA and the United Way of America. The board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

