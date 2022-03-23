KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Museum is holding an open call for actor volunteers to play Dr. Small, Suzanne Small (artist, school teacher), George Gray Barnard, Gov. Shapiro, Gov. Len Small, World War veterans, Civil War veterans and garden ladies.
The museum plans to create a roster of actors interested in volunteering for various events throughout the year. Opportunities might include acting out historic individuals mentioned in the museum's exhibit space or participating in general time-period reenactments.
If interested in applying for a role, contact Veronica Featherston at 815-932-5279 or veronicafeatherston.k3museum@gmail.com.
