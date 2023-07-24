Moo-ving on to state (copy)
Wheeler Johnston, 9, of Herscher, smiles next to his cow after collecting a reserve grand prize in the junior division his first time competing in the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show at the 2022 Kankakee County Fair. Events return to the fairgrounds Aug. 2.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Running Aug. 2-6 is the annual Kankakee County Fair featuring five days of family-fun activities. The event, set at 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, offers free parking and grandstand shows. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day. The fair will end at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Highlights this year include the Space Adventures Thrill Show (on East Road); Pompeyo’s Ranch (on West Road); daily KidBuck$ game shows featuring interactive games for kids; the Budweiser Pavilion featuring live bands Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and the antique tractor display in the Community Center Building.

For tickets and more information, go to kankakeefair.org.

