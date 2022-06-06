Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau finds new home Daily Journal staff report Jun 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email KCCVB executive director Staci Wilken introduced the CVB’s new staff and celebrated the organization’s return to office space during a 2021 event hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce. Daily Journal/Rachel Langlois Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Visit Kankakee County team, also known as the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, has a new home.The organization has made the move from 143 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee to its new office at 275 E. Court St., Suite 102, Kankakee.Visitors will find copies of the Visitor’s Guide, and an updated version of KaCo|The Local Exchange where Kankakee County-related merchandise can be purchased.“It will be great to settle into our permanent location after having to transition to a remote, temporary workplace,” executive director Staci Wilken said in a news release.“Our team is hard at work kicking off the summer travel season and is excited to have a fun space to welcome visitors.”For those interested in seeing and touring the new office, an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, June 23. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesState police investigate fatal accidentMan receives 7-year federal prison sentenceFamily lays to rest Jannette JohnsonWilliam 'Bill' SalkeldKankakee police investigate shootingPedal power: Grant Park couple opens used bike businessDeath notices: June 2, 2022Strawberry Jazz Fest announces music schedule1st phase of Riverside ER rehab completeFire damages Bourbonnais home Monday Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
