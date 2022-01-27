The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting several “Get to Know the Chamber” events throughout the year.
“Whether you are new to the Chamber, new to your organization or just want to learn more about the Chamber, all members are invited,” the Chamber said in a news release.
The following dates are planned:
• Feb. 23: 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais
• April 27: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee
• June 29: 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais
• Aug. 31: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee
• Oct. 26: 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais
All events are free to attend and registration is required one week in advance. For registration information, go to kankakeecountychamber.com.
