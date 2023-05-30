Kankakee Community College has the welcome mat out for veterans.
KCC recently earned a gold ranking in the 2023 Guide to Military Friendly Schools. KCC was one of only 28 small community colleges in the nation to earn the honor and one of only 10 colleges of any size in Illinois to receive that highest level of distinction.
The Military Friendly ranking started in 2019. Colleges are ranked based on the services they offer. Those seeking the honor fill out an exhaustive 19-page questionnaire, explaining what they do for veterans and their families. The list of military friendly schools can be found at militaryfriendly.com/schools.
Kendra Souligne, director of financial aid and student engagement at KCC, said that the college “is very proud to be designated as a Military Friendly school. We are genuinely committed to assisting those serving in the U.S. military and their family members.”
Megan Ponton is the primary contact for veterans at Kankakee Community College, but Souligne also renders assistance.
KCC, Souligne explained, helps veterans use both their state and federal benefits, while also offering some specific support here. KCC, she said, wants to help veterans reach their personal, professional and academic goals.
Typically, Souligne said, KCC has about 60 veterans enrolled. Persons who fill out the KCC application form check off a box to show they are a veteran. KCC then follows up by reaching out to all veterans who apply. Some 35 enrolled veterans are now receiving Veterans Administration Education benefits. That number also includes female veterans. Thirteen female veterans were enrolled at KCC in the latest count. In addition, 17 military spouses and dependents are enrolled at KCC.
Top careers and majors studied by military veterans include: business administration and management; general studies; computer assisted design, drafting and design technology; criminal justice and police science; electrician; emergency medical technician; health professions and related programs; industrial and organizational psychology; nursing practice and registered nurse; solar energy; and welding technology.
KCC subscribes to the eight keys for veterans success, as compiled by the Department of Education. The eight keys include: creating a culture of trust; consistent and sustained support from campus leadership; an alert system to get veterans help before academic or other challenges become too overwhelming; having a designated veterans center; coordinating veterans services from other agencies and organizations; using data to keep track of veterans and the services they need; providing for staff development on veterans issues; and having sustainability when it comes to veterans issues, meaning to keep the effort going.
KCC measures vets and all students when it comes to retention (how many are returning for next semester); graduation; job placement; and loan repayment.
Student veterans conference
The college also sent representatives to the 2023 Student Veterans of America Conference, which was held in January in Orlando.
The Student Veterans of America has chapters on 1,500 campuses and represents an estimated 750,000 veterans.
Avalos represented KCC, along with students Mark Cross, of Watseka, Juan Perez, of St. Anne, and Rodolfo Leal, of Bradley.
“As a student and veteran, it was great to see what the SVA organization is doing to support student veterans,” Avalos said. “The transition from being an active service member to being a full-time student can be intimidating. Organizations like SVA and their national conference make this transition easier.”
Avalos said that workshops built around “knowing your worth” and the ability to network went a long way. He added that he picked up ideas from other schools that can be brought back to KCC.
“My experience at KCC has several similarities with my time at Boot Camp and through the Guard,” Leal said. “There is a strong sense of unity and a desire to help someone with any problem or worry. From student advisors, to professors, to even the president walking around, getting to know everyone.
“Being immersed in school clubs, then school events, led me to the Student Veterans of America conference in Florida that reignited my passion for this beautiful nation. Thank you for making me feel welcome and like part of the family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.