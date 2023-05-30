Kankakee Community College has the welcome mat out for veterans.

KCC recently earned a gold ranking in the 2023 Guide to Military Friendly Schools. KCC was one of only 28 small community colleges in the nation to earn the honor and one of only 10 colleges of any size in Illinois to receive that highest level of distinction.

The Military Friendly ranking started in 2019. Colleges are ranked based on the services they offer. Those seeking the honor fill out an exhaustive 19-page questionnaire, explaining what they do for veterans and their families. The list of military friendly schools can be found at militaryfriendly.com/schools.

