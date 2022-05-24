KANKAKEE — Jesse Erickson, Chief Operating Officer and Marketing Strategist, and Chief Creative Officer and Visual Storyteller Brian Prairie, will be hosting a ribbon cutting event at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Pathfinder office, located at 213 E Court Street, Suite 220, Kankakee.
Pathfinder hopes to connect with more local businesses and expand its footprint in the Kankakee area. Speaking will begin at 5:15 p.m., and appetizers and beverages will be provided. Additionally, professional headshots and a chance to win two Odyssey tickets and a marketing services package will be available.
The event will begin with the Kankakee County and Manteno chamber of commerce organizations co-hosting the ribbon cutting. Present will be Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, Kankakee Chamber president and CEO Ashley Villarreal and the 2022 Chamber Board of Directors.
Pathfinder will have speakers share their growth within businesses, organizations, government agencies and community constituents in Kankakee County.
Erickson said in a news release, “When Brian and I started our businesses, we wanted to help the local community tell their stories and grow their businesses.
“Since merging to become Pathfinder, our team has expanded to take this challenge head-on, with marketing and storytelling as the main driver to help our clients grow. I am so proud of our team’s passion, dedication and resourcefulness in delivering on this mission.”
Pathfinder is a professional marketing service that provides strategic storytelling to clients. The company is “breaking” the rules and creating new ones to help businesses find success, as it has been for more than 10 years in the Kankakee community.
For more information about Pathfinder and its ribbon cutting event, contact Erickson at 815-935-6110 or jesse@yourpathfinder.io.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.