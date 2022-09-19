Waldron Road overpass construction

Cars await their turn to use one lane of the overpass on Waldron Road in Kankakee as construction to replace the structure gets underway.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that both directions of Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight, weather permitting, today through Thursday to accommodate construction of the Maple Street-Waldron Road bridge. The road will be closed between the U.S. Route 45-52 interchange (exit 308) and the Illinois 50 interchange (exit 315).

I-57 will close each night at 8 p.m. and will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. A posted detour for I-57 will direct motorists to use U.S. Route 45-52 and Illinois 50 to connect back to I-57.

According to IDOT, motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

