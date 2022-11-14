I-57 construction (copy)

Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight Tuesday through Friday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced recently that both directions of Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight, weather permitting, from Tuesday through Friday to accommodate construction of the north half of the Waldron Road-Maple Street bridge.

The freeway will be closed between the U.S. Route 45-52 interchange (exit 308) and the Illinois Route 50 interchange (exit 315).

I-57 will close at 8 p.m. each night and will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. A posted detour for I-57 will direct motorists to use U.S. Route 45-52 and Illinois Route 50 to connect back to I-57.

