There was a moment during Jim Wasser’s trip to Washington, D.C., that his time serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War all came back to him.

That moment came during his Honor Flight Chicago journey on Wednesday at the tour’s stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“It all came back to me when I put my hand on the wall,” the 76-year-old Navy veteran said during an interview the day after his emotional trip.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Recommended for you