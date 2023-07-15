One World War II, eight Korean War and 102 Vietnam War heroes are on board a jet to Washington D.C. during an Honor Flight Chicago experience on July 12. Two local Vietnam War veterans, Navy veteran Jim Wasser, of St. Anne, and Army veteran Leonard Porter, of Kankakee, were part of the flight originally postponed during the pandemic.
A Facebook post by Honor Flight Chicago shared this photograph and comment. "The sun shone brightly on our veterans at the WWII Memorial during a ceremony to honor ALL of our senior heroes."
There was a moment during Jim Wasser’s trip to Washington, D.C., that his time serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War all came back to him.
That moment came during his Honor Flight Chicago journey on Wednesday at the tour’s stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
“It all came back to me when I put my hand on the wall,” the 76-year-old Navy veteran said during an interview the day after his emotional trip.
“It just brought all the memories back,” he said. “It is hard for me to get emotional but that moment just hit me.”
Wasser remembered the friends who served, but didn’t come back to the U.S.
The ones who did come back died due to their battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and cancer, which was caused by the chemical Agent Orange used during the war.
“I miss those guys,” he said.
Years later, Wasser came to confront his PTSD, a condition of persistent mental and emotional stress occurring as a result of injury or severe psychological shock.
“It is the survivor’s guilt,” Wasser said.
Wasser credits his wife, Carol, and his two children — for reaching out for help.
Wasser was one of 111 veterans who served their country during World War II, Korean Conflict, and Vietnam to make the trip.
There was one World War II veteran and 11 Korean conflict veterans on the flight. The remainder served during the Vietnam War.
Among those on the trip was another Kankakee County veteran — Leonard Porter, who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969.
Wasser enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after graduating from Kankakee High School in 1964. He rose to become the second in command on a PFC boat that patrolled the river which ran through a firecracker region known as the Mekong Delta.
Porter and Wasser were set to take the flight, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.
Carol said her husband was reluctant at first to sign-up for the Honor Flight.
“He’s always saying you should eulogize people when they are alive, “ Carol said. “This was his time.”
As part of the flight, Honor Flight honors their veterans with a mail call on the trip home.
Each veteran receives letters from family, friends and others.
Carol said her husband received a pack of 50 letters. Those included ones from Carol and their children — daughter, Michelle, and son, Jimmy.
Honor Flight Chicago has been sending flights from Midway International Airport in Chicago to Washington each May, June, July and August. The Honor Flight program started with transporting World War II veterans to that memorial, but steadily expanded to include Korean War veterans. Beginning in 2019 they added Vietnam War vets.
The trip is only one day, but the experience is life-changing, the organization said on its website.
“These people are top notch,” Wasser said. “It is amazing all that they do.”