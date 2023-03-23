Harbor House - Domestic Violence Awareness Month ribbons (copy) (copy) (copy)

Harbor House will be holding domestic violence training in April. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Harbor House will be hostings its certified 40-hour Domestic Violence Training in April.

“Our 40-Hour Domestic Violence Training Program is an excellent resource to empower the community to become advocates for survivors of domestic violence both in their professional and personal lives,” noted Jenny Shoenwetter, Harbor House Executive Director and CEO, in a news release.

“Providing education to passionate community members serves as part of Harbor House’s core goal to support survivors of domestic violence through advocacy, empowerment and prevention.”

