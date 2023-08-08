Kankakee Halloween (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Children take part in the trunk-or-treat during the 2022 Halloween Downtown in Kankakee. The event will return on Oct. 15 to Festival Square.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

Spooky season is already on the brain for the organizers of the annual Halloween Downtown Trunk-or-Treat.

The event will take place on Oct. 15 at Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Organizers are seeking organizations, businesses and individuals to volunteer and set up a trunk-or-treat station.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the trunk-or-treat runs from noon to 3 p.m. Set-up begins at 10 a.m. and cars arriving after 11:45 a.m. will be turned away. There will be a prize for the best-decorated vehicle.

Recommended for you