On Memorial Day, ground will be broken for a life-size statue designed to call attention to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and to the courageous work of animals who have also served in wartime.

The monument is a 500-pound, life-size, 6-foot-tall brass statue and is scheduled to go up later this summer in Kankakee County.

The statue will eventually be placed in front of A.N. Webber, a trucking firm located at 2150 S. Route 45-52, Kankakee. Just south of the city of Kankakee, located on a main road, it will simultaneously become Kankakee County’s newest military memorial and one of its most visible. The statue will arrive later. Monday will see ceremonial shovels break ground at 9 a.m. The public is invited and can park at the Webber location.

