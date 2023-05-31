As a light breeze unfurled an American flag above, ground was broken on the morning of Memorial Day for Kankakee’s newest veterans monument.

The monument will be a life-size brass statue of World War II veteran Ray Olley and Elinore, the dog who accompanied him during the battle of Leyte Gulf. Olley, a Navy veteran, was one of the area’s last surviving World War II vets before he died in 2020.

The statue of Olley is intended to honor not just him, but all vets, and to call attention to post traumatic stress disorder and animal cruelty. Elinore was sadly thrown overboard to drown by an insensitive shipmate.

Recommended for you