The Memorial Day groundbreaking ceremony for the World War II PTSD monument was held Monday at A.N. Webber in Kankakee. From left: Dois Allen, Navy veteran and a coordinator of the design; Jeff Chiero, Court Street Ford; retired Bradley Fire Chief Steve Wilder; Jeff Jarvis, architect; James Martin, in charge of project public relations; Eric Peterson, founder of Project Headspace and Timing; Susan Lynn Davis, eldest grandchild of the late Ray Olley, who is featured in the monument; Alan Webber, owner of A.N. Webber, which donated the site; Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis; Brian Viers, of Viers Coffee; Edwin Fritz, Korean War veteran; Brian Zasada, retired Marine who is leading fundraising for the project; Raeann Love, president of CommonWealth Credit Union; and project organizer JoJo Sayson. Rory Serafini holds the American flag in the background.
Susan Lynn Davis, the eldest grandchild of Ray Olley, leads the dedication group in the signing of “What a Wonderful World” at Monday's groundbreaking. The statue will be a likeness of the late Olley, but is designed to honor all veterans and call attention to PTSD.
Attendees of the Memorial Day groundbreaking ceremony for the statue of World War II veteran Ray Olley stand for the Pledge of Allegiance on Monday. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, at right, shared remarks with the audience.
Photo provided/David Merkle
Daily Journal/Phil Angelo
As a light breeze unfurled an American flag above, ground was broken on the morning of Memorial Day for Kankakee’s newest veterans monument.
The monument will be a life-size brass statue of World War II veteran Ray Olley and Elinore, the dog who accompanied him during the battle of Leyte Gulf. Olley, a Navy veteran, was one of the area’s last surviving World War II vets before he died in 2020.
The statue of Olley is intended to honor not just him, but all vets, and to call attention to post traumatic stress disorder and animal cruelty. Elinore was sadly thrown overboard to drown by an insensitive shipmate.
About 70 people, including officials and onlookers, gathered at the future site of the statue — in front of A.N. Webber trucking, located at 2150 S. U.S. Route 45-52, Kankakee.
JoJo Sayson, the chief enthusiast and organizer of the project, held up a rock from the Malinta Tunnel that will be buried beneath the base of the memorial. The Malinta Tunnel was the headquarters of Gen. Douglas MacArthur when American and Filipino troops retreated to the island of Corregidor guarding the harbor of Manila when the Japanese invaded the Philippines after Pearl Harbor.
“Unless we teach the children their history,” Sayson said, “there will be no tomorrow.” The intent of Sayson and the other members of the statue committee is to have the monument serve as a starting point for discussions of patriotism.
“Duty. Honor. Country,” Sayson said. Those were the words of MacArthur. They remain important today.
Olley was serving aboard LSM-311, aiding in the critical landings at Leyte Gulf, when MacArthur returned to the Philippines with the American Sixth Army in October 1944.
Olley’s PTSD originated when Japanese Zero aircrafts strafed his ship. Olley also told the story of being in the crow’s nest, at the top of the ship, watching as Kamikaze suicide pilot attacks rolled in toward the fleet.
Eric Peterson, founder and leader of the local veterans advocacy group Project Headspace and Timing, said Olley was an early helper in the fight against PTSD and veteran suicide.
Olley, he said, came to the first Project Headspace PTSD meeting. “He was sharing stories, for hours and hours. For the first time,” Peterson said, “I had found somebody who understood.” Peterson is a veteran of Afghanistan.
Sayson said the monument, which will be very visible along a main road, will help mark Kankakee as a veteran-friendly city.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he has all the respect for the men and women who served. Memorial Day commemorates those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
He said he hopes the monument, once constructed, will be here “for many, many years to come.”
If monuments are not here, he said, we don’t learn. “We need them.”
STATUS OF THE STATUE
Monday’s groundbreaking is a big step in the completion of the project, but more is needed. The statue is now on its way across the Pacific, and is expected to arrive on the West Coast Thursday. Once there, it will be transported to Kankakee by Webber trucking.
The trucking, the storage of the statue once it gets here and the site for the memorial are all donations by Webber. Alan Webber was one of Monday’s speakers.
As the truck with Olley’s and Elinore’s likeness nears Kankakee, an official escort including motorcyclists is expected to usher it into town. Retired Bradley Fire Chief Steve Wilder, a member of the Red Knights riders, will be coordinating that effort.
Funds must still be raised, too, for the construction of the base, for a pedestal and for benches that will surround the memorial. There will be a program of memorial bricks at the site, but the price and size are yet to be determined. Sayson anticipates another ceremony when the statue is erected and unveiled.
Brian Zasada Sr., a retired Marine who is in charge of seeking donations, gave the invocation and benediction Monday. Denny Case of radio station WVLI was the master of ceremonies.
Susan Lynn Davis, Ray Olley’s oldest grandchild, participated in the Memorial Day event, leading the assembly in singing, “What a Wonderful World.”
“I know Ray is looking down on us from heaven today,” she said.
