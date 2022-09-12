Golden Malik Hairston

Golden Malik Hairston.

 Photo submitted

KANKAKEE — From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, the second annual Stop the Gun Violence Golden Hairston Basketball Tournament will be held at and hosted by Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. For more information, call 931-334-4268.

The event originated last year when Pamela Anthony, formerly of Kankakee, now residing in Tennessee, came back to town in honor of what would have been her son, Golden’s, 30th birthday.

Golden Malik Hairston passed away Jan. 7, 2020. Nicknamed “Goldie,” he was born Sept. 14, 1991, in Kankakee, the son of Pamela Anthony and Gregory Hairston.

