Gift of God

Gift of God Street Ministries seeks to reopen its shelter care facility on Fifth Avenue in Kankakee. 

 Daily Journal/file

KANKAKEE — With the cold weather comes the possibility of another shelter for the homeless in Kankakee.

Not exactly a new shelter, but the rebirth of a former shelter.

While Fortitude Community Outreach began sheltering individuals Nov. 1 at the former downtown Kankakee home of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Gift of God Street Ministries is awaiting the Nov. 7 Kankakee City Council meeting to learn the fate of reopening its shelter at 652 N. Fifth Ave.

