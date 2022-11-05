Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with gusts up to 65 mph
are expected through noon. Thereafter, gusts up to 55 will
continue through sunset.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves
to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Gift of God Street Ministries seeks to reopen its shelter care facility on Fifth Avenue in Kankakee.
KANKAKEE — With the cold weather comes the possibility of another shelter for the homeless in Kankakee.
Not exactly a new shelter, but the rebirth of a former shelter.
While Fortitude Community Outreach began sheltering individuals Nov. 1 at the former downtown Kankakee home of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Gift of God Street Ministries is awaiting the Nov. 7 Kankakee City Council meeting to learn the fate of reopening its shelter at 652 N. Fifth Ave.
“We’ve been doing a lot over there. … We want to keep it going,” said Chuck Carnes, Gift of God board member.
Carnes said that, before Gift of God founder Pastor Ed Kannapel passed away in 2021, he expressed that “his wish” was that the work of the ministry would continue. The board, along with volunteers, are working hard to make this wish a reality.
At an Oct. 15 meeting with the Kankakee Planning Board, Gift of God requested that a conditional use permit allow for the operation of a shelter care facility to resume at its location.
The shelter facility has been closed for more than a year and did not previously have a conditional use permit.
With a 5-for, 2-against vote on Oct. 18, the ministry organization moved along to the next level in the process, which will be the Nov. 7 city council meeting.
“We feel confident it’s going to pass,” Carnes said.
He said that the facility would likely be operational shortly after the vote — assuming the vote is a “yes” — as “things are moving pretty good.”
The organization is working to bring the space up to code. The roof recently was repaired and they’re working on updating the sprinkler system. They recently received the green light from the Kankakee County Health Department to start cooking and serving food in-house again.
Carnes said a few people have expressed interest in volunteering at the shelter site, and that the goal is to eventually have it be a 24/7 shelter with a paid staff.
GIFT OF GOD MINISTRIES
In the time since Pastor Ed’s death and the closing of the shelter facility, Gift of God board members and volunteers have continued to serve the community. They pass out 50 meals every Saturday, and hand out clothes and food boxes to those in need.
Last year, Gift of God had a warming center which started in December and extended through March where people could come have tea, coffee and soup and get out of the cold.
“We are going to continue with that this year and have come up with a contingency plan that we’re working on,” Carnes said.
The Fifth Avenue facility is more than 12,000 square feet and can accommodate 25 people, according to the planning board proposal. In the future, they plan to renovate the second floor, which would allow space for 10-15 more persons.
While definition and paperwork would deem the facility a shelter, Carnes said he doesn’t like calling it that.
“We don’t like to say ‘shelter’ because it’s got kind of a bad connotation,” he said. “We like to use the term ‘resource center’ [as that’s what we want to be] for the community.”
He said that he doesn’t want it to be a situation where 7 a.m. rolls around and the individuals leave the facility with a “See you tonight!” but rather with resources to make their day productive.
“We want to help people get IDs, get to medical appointments — things to get them back on the right track,” he said.
With this plan comes collaboration with local organizations, such as the Salvation Army, KCCSI and Duane Dean’s The Living Room, in order to recommend spots where individuals can seek assistance throughout the day for whatever their situation requires.
James Smith, founder of We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, which operates in the former Homestead restaurant site in Kankakee, is in the process of taking over and overseeing the organization, but Carnes said the Gift of God name will remain.
While Smith specializes in assisting people going through drug and alcohol treatment, and Gift of God is treating homelessness, Carnes said “we’re all doing the same thing.”
“We want to help people and make Kankakee a better, safer place to live and have people recognize ‘Hey, Kankakee is doing a lot of things right.’”
