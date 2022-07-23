KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society invites the public to a free program at the Kankakee Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

“Optimizing Your Searches on the Internet — It’s More than Family Search and Ancestry” will be presented by Maureen Brady. Brady is a former school librarian and computer educator with more than 30 years experience in family history research.

For more information, call the library at 815-939-4564.

