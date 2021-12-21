Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — We Stand For Christ Jesus Ministries is hosting a free toy giveaway of new and gently used toys for children ages 10 and under. The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the LifeHouse Thrift Store (formerly Homestead Restaurant) at 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee.
All are welcome, and masks or face coverings are required for entry. For more information or questions, call 763-300-3149.
