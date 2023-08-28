DJ FILE - County Courthouse

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County judge recently ruled a now-former Kankakee Police Department officer was not in indirect contempt of court when she failed to appear to testify in a 2021 bench trial dealing with a felony weapons charge.

Officer Marisha Costello had been a member of the Kankakee Police Department for three years, Kankakee police said. She was on requested leave at the time Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe filed the contempt charge against her.

Rowe said Costello failed to appear for a July 9, 2021, bench trial for defendant Ruben Carmona, of Kankakee, after she was served with a subpoena. Costello did not contact Rowe’s office to explain why she was a no-show.

