Former Kankakee Valley Park District commissioner J.J. Hollis was upset with a recent decision the district made that bans him for renting any park facilities for a year.
Hollis, who was a KVPD commissioner for 14 years, spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s board meeting at the Bird Park administration building.
“It’s disheartening to say the least,” Hollis said.
Hollis hosted an event on July 24 at Beckman Park where several cars and motorcycles were parked on the grass in violation of city and park ordinances, alcohol was consumed outside of the park building and several complaints were made for excessive noise, according to district officials. Tents were also put up which is against park regulations.
Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD, said alcohol can only be consumed inside park buildings. Hollis had rented the park building that is between the baseball fields and the pavilion that is south of the building.
“At no point in time do we allow alcohol in the parks,” she said.
Heitz also said tents are not allowed because of insurance liability issues. Tents have to be professionally installed to prevent injuries if toppled.
The violations of the rules led to Hollis being banned from rentals for one year.
“This was my decision with backing from a majority of the board,” Heitz said.
Hollis said to the board that the event went smooth with a day of music, food and fun.
“The police came to us and asked us to have some people move their cars off the grass, and we did just that,” he said. “There were no negative incidents that day besides the unwarranted calls made by some people in the Beckman Park area.”
The park district has received numerous noise complaints from parties at Beckman Park in the past. Complaint calls were made to Kankakee City Council members and to park district commissioners for the event Hollis held on July 24, Heitz said.
“Those are some of the rules [Hollis] put in place during his 14 years on the board,” Heitz said. “I thought it was embarrassing to the district.”
Hollis said he was stunned to receive the letter informing him of the one-year ban because of tents, loud music and cars on the grass.
“I see these things happen all throughout the KVPD system every week, and I don’t see anything wrong with it,” he said. “The parks are for the people to have fun, not to be quiet. It isn’t a library.”
Hollis said that while he was on the board, he heard complaints about people being loud at a park, playing basketball or using a gazebo.
“And 100 percent of the time it was people of color in a park that was in a predominantly white neighborhood,” said Hollis, who is Black. “And a Heil Park incident where a resident of that area took down a basketball goal because they didn’t want African-Americans playing basketball in their neighborhood.”
Hollis said he also experienced it himself when he was playing basketball with his sons and friends at McBroom Park five years ago, and the police were called because they were told kids were being belligerent.
“These incidents as well as numerous others, including my event, are point-blank racist in nature and need to stop,” he said. “When are we going to start treating each other as neighbors instead of treating people of color like the enemy? This isn’t the ‘50s and ‘60s, and Black people can only go to certain places. There are no longer whites-only bathrooms and whites-only water fountains. And the last time I checked, not whites-only parks.”
During the commissioners’ forum portion of the meeting, board member Bill Spriggs said the consequences for Hollis were “a little harsh.”
Board president Ray Eads said the district has a recent negative history, and that there has been favoritism shown.
“If we’re expecting the citizenry of the community to abide by the rules, then a commissioner who has been here, as he said for 14 years, should be above and beyond that and should know and set an example for the rest of the citizenry,” Eads said. “And for him to blatantly ignore them and to expect special dispensation, I disagree. He above anybody should know better than this. And this, I’m sorry, doesn’t cut it.”
