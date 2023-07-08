KANKAKEE — Kankakee senior offensive tackle Marques Easley has known for a couple months that he was going to commit to the University of Georgia at his college commitment ceremony, which was initially scheduled for a pregame ceremony prior to kickoff against Crete-Monee in the Kays' regular season finale Oct. 20.

But with so much excitement for his future home, and the crowded class of recruits that the Bulldogs' Class of 2024 was becoming, the four-star recruit moved that ceremony up to Saturday, where he made his commitment as a Bulldog official in the school's gymnasium.

I’m excited — I’ve been holding this in for two months…just turning dreams into reality," Easley said. "I love the sport I play, I love where I’m going, I’m just ready for signing day now."

