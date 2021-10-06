KANKAKEE — A small fire at a house in the 300 block of North West Avenue Tuesday morning caused minimal damage, according to the Kankakee Fire Department.
Chief Bryan LaRouche said a call came in at 3:20 a.m. for a fire that started outside of the residence.
Fire damage was limited to a window and outside siding of the home, LaRoche said, adding that the residents were able to stay without any issues.
The investigation continues into the cause of the fire.
