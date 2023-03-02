...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Rain changing to heavy wet snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions are most likely to impact the afternoon and evening
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour
are possible Friday afternoon with a narrow zone which will
allow snow to accumulate on most road surfaces. Additionally,
the heavy, wet nature of snow combined with the strong winds
will lead to a potential for scattered power outages where the
heaviest snow falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The Kankakee Economic and Community Development Agency is offering four community needs surveys.
“We need your input to help us establish our program priorities for the next five years,” the ECDA wrote on the survey pages.
According to ECDA, the surveys will be used to inform Kankakee as it makes a consolidated five-year plan for its Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The CDBG program aims to provide primarily low- and moderate-income areas and residents with decent housing and living environments and expanded economic opportunities.
