ECDA business workshop

Teresa Jones, owner of Fierce Financial Planning Services Inc., stands with Leonel Jaramillo, economic development manager for the Economic and Community Development Agency, during an ECDA business workshop.

 Photo provided/ECDA

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Economic and Community Development Agency is hosting individual tax workshops to help community members prepare themselves for the 2023 tax season. There will be three opportunities to attend, including Feb. 16, March 11 and March 21.

The workshops begin at 5 p.m. and will be held in the ECDA conference room, which is located at 200 E. Court St., Suite 410 in Kankakee.

