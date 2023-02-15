...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /1 PM EST/
TODAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until noon CST /1 PM EST/ today.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Teresa Jones, owner of Fierce Financial Planning Services Inc., stands with Leonel Jaramillo, economic development manager for the Economic and Community Development Agency, during an ECDA business workshop.
KANKAKEE — The Economic and Community Development Agency is hosting individual tax workshops to help community members prepare themselves for the 2023 tax season. There will be three opportunities to attend, including Feb. 16, March 11 and March 21.
The workshops begin at 5 p.m. and will be held in the ECDA conference room, which is located at 200 E. Court St., Suite 410 in Kankakee.
The ECDA is partnering once again with Fierce Financial Planning Services Inc. to offer these workshops.
“Individual taxes can sometimes be challenging,” said Teresa Jones, owner of Fierce Financial Planning Services Inc., in a news release. “Learning to plan ahead based upon your tax bracket is key in mastering your individual tax liabilities prior to tax season. I look forward to educating attendees on how to prepare for this year’s filing deadline.”
