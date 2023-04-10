Majestic changes hands (copy)

Marci Sadler and Ken Lundquist, left, both of Bourbonnais, stand outside the Majestic in downtown Kankakee. The owners will be hosting Howl at the Moon at the Majestic on Saturday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Audience members of the Majestic Theater will be howling at the moon Saturday night.

Well, perhaps not literally, but they’ll be enjoying Howl at the Moon at the Majestic, a dueling pianos event that consists of two piano players and a drummer.

“It’s an interactive event where the audience requests songs and the piano players, and drummer will perform them,” said Kenny Lundquist, one of Majestic’s owners. “There will be plenty of room to dance and have a great time!”

