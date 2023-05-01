Third-grader Carter Tucker, left, and fourth-grader Dominic Hendron learn to tie a neck tie from volunteer dad Ryan Buckner on Friday during the Days with Dads event held at King Middle School. The event, also held at Kennedy Middle School, was organized by Project Headspace and Timing founder Eric Peterson and works in conjunction with Duane Dean's Violence Prevention Program.
Volunteer dad Deverone Ivy, of Kankakee, teaches students the basics of playing drums on Friday during the Days with Dads event held at King Middle School. The event, also held at Kennedy Middle School, was organized by Project Headspace and Timing founder Eric Peterson and works in conjunction with Duane Dean's Violence Prevention Program.
Fourth-grader Maddox Alexander participates in a weightlifting challenge at the gym station Friday during the Days with Dads event held at King Middle School. Mike Neumann, owner of Fit Body U, returned to volunteer for the second installment of the event, organized by Project Headspace and Timing founder Eric Peterson in conjunction with Duane Dean's Violence Prevention Program.
Volunteer dads lead science experiments with students Friday during the Days with Dads event held at King Middle School, as well as Kennedy Middle School. The event's second installment was organized by Project Headspace and Timing founder Eric Peterson and works in conjunction with Duane Dean's Violence Prevention Program.
Volunteer dad Brent Davis, right, teaches fourth-grader Giovanni DeLao, left, and third-grader Brody Gresham the best way to fold a paper airplane Friday during the Days with Dads event, organized by Project Headspace and Timing and Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center's Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, held at King Middle School. Davis, a member of Kiwanis Club of Kankakee, said he was happy to spend the day volunteering for the impactful event.
Police officers answer student questions about drones on Friday during the Days with Dads event held at King Middle School, as well as Kennedy Middle School. The event's second installment was organized by Project Headspace and Timing founder Eric Peterson and works in conjunction with Duane Dean's Violence Prevention Program.
King Middle School students watch volunteer dad Ryan Buckner, of Kankakee, demonstrate how to tie a neck tie Friday during the Days with Dads event organized by local non-profit Project Headspace and Timing in conjunction with Duane Dean's Violence Prevention Program.
Red, white and blue balloons excitedly flew amongst paper airplanes and a drone in the gymnasium of King Middle School on Friday. Aside from the objects’ ability to fly, one might wonder what connects those three things.
The answer is Days with Dads, which returned for its second event. The program —which is the brainchild of Eric Peterson, of Manteno, founder of Project Headspace and Timing — works in conjunction with Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, local schools and volunteer dads who come together to live out of the program’s mission of: “Our purpose for this event is to show children that they are capable of being loved, while also showing that Dads are able to show love.”
The balloons simply were to decorate the event — which not only took place Friday at King Middle but also at Kennedy Middle School — while the paper airplanes and the drone were stations set up in the gym. Each station had at least one volunteer dad, and groups of students would come in and rotate around the stations.
Additional stations included workout equipment, an ice-based science experiment, instruction on tying a tie, jewelry making, drum pads and remote-control cars.
Gabby Emerick, executive assistant for Peterson through Project Headspace and Timing, said that it had been “all smiles walking out of the gym.”
Students came through in different groups during when they would normally have music or art class. About 8-10 students would be at each station for around five minutes before moving onto the next station.
“I liked making a necklace and tying the ties,” said third-grader Carter Tucker, who had participated in the inaugural Days with Dads last fall.
“I made a bracelet for my mom last year,” he said.
Participating with Tucker in the tie demonstration was fourth-grader Dominic Hendron, who said he loved the ice/science station.
The two received instruction from volunteer dad Ryan Buckner, of Kankakee, who said the day’s attendance had been “great,” exceeding last year’s when the program was held on a non-school day.
“I live in the community, I have daughters growing up here, it’s important to keep kids engaged,” Buckner said of his willingness to participate.
Buckner noted he grew up with the resources of Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness service in Kankakee and knows that there is a need for positive role models.
“There’s a need in the space that might not be filled without [volunteers] like this,” he said.
Days with Dads is gaining traction and interest from other schools, said Duane Dean’s Violence Prevention Program case manager Sonja Handson.
“It’s something here to stay for a while,” Handson said, adding she was excited for the day’s events as her son, Deverone Ivy, volunteered to be one of the day’s dads.
Handson and Emerick both agreed that the marriage between Project Headspace and Duane Dean is “the perfect combination.”
As for the aforementioned drone, the station was manned by Kankakee Police Commander of Investigations Donnell Austin, who had participated in the inaugural event. Austin shared that a lot of the kids were first questioning the police presence at the school before the questions shifted to how police use drones in their work.
“They’ve been excited and have had a good time,” Austin said.
