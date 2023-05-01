Red, white and blue balloons excitedly flew amongst paper airplanes and a drone in the gymnasium of King Middle School on Friday. Aside from the objects’ ability to fly, one might wonder what connects those three things.

The answer is Days with Dads, which returned for its second event. The program —which is the brainchild of Eric Peterson, of Manteno, founder of Project Headspace and Timing — works in conjunction with Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, local schools and volunteer dads who come together to live out of the program’s mission of: “Our purpose for this event is to show children that they are capable of being loved, while also showing that Dads are able to show love.”

The balloons simply were to decorate the event — which not only took place Friday at King Middle but also at Kennedy Middle School — while the paper airplanes and the drone were stations set up in the gym. Each station had at least one volunteer dad, and groups of students would come in and rotate around the stations.

