KANKAKEE — The East Kankakee Farmers' Market has scheduled market events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month through September. Market events are scheduled for July 4 and 18, Aug. 1 and 15 and Sept. 5 and 19.
The markets are held at 657 E. Court St., and are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc. in conjunction with the Kankakee County Democratic Socialists of America and the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce.
