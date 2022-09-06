Church collapse (copy)

Part of the roof and a wall of the former Temple B’nai Israel Kankakee, now True Vine Life-Changing Ministries, collapsed in July at the South Harrison Avenue and River Street intersection. The damaged area has since been further removed.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Part of the roof and a wall of the former Temple B’nai Israel Kankakee in the 600 block of South Harrison Avenue collapsed in July. Further demolition of the damage has since been implemented and blockades still surround the area.

Aldermen of the 2nd Ward, Dave Baron and Mike O’Brien, issued a joint statement last week about the condition of the church.

“Dear neighbors, after receiving questions from several of you, we wanted to reach out to keep you informed about the status of True Vine Church (600 S. Harrison) following the extreme storm damage earlier this summer.

Recommended for you