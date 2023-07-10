Ray Olley and Elinore are finally in Kankakee together.

Saturday morning, the 500-pound brass statue that honors all World War II veterans and service dogs who befriended them arrived in Kankakee.

Motorcyclists of the Patriot Guard, the Red Knights and The Salvage Yard Biker Church led the truck with the statue north along Route 45-52. As the trailer neared its final destination at the A.N. Webber location south of Kankakee, where it will be located near the highway, there were people lined up along both sides of the road. Some waved small American flags. Just about all had their camera phones out.

Recommended for you