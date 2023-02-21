...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A rendering of the Riverwalk map has been released by The Currents of Kankakee.
At 6:30 p.m. tonight at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, will give a presentation about the progress of the Kankakee Riverwalk and future plans for the riverfront area. The project is known as The Currents of Kankakee.
Ahead of the presentation, the society posted an update to social media with renderings for the East Riverwalk, the first phase of The Currents of Kankakee, and examined the question of, “What will the Riverwalk be like?”
“The ground breaking for this project will happen later this year to be completed in 2024. This will include walkways, a small parking lot, a pavilion, restrooms, gathering spaces, trees, plants, flowers as well as the preserved boathouse and arch,” the organization wrote in the social media post.
“This is just the first part of an [ambitious] plan that will continue moving west and north along the river eventually connecting to the pedestrian bridge across from Riverside Medical Center at Kennedy Drive.”
