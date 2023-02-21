The Currents of Kankakee

A rendering of the Riverwalk map has been released by The Currents of Kankakee.

 The Currents of Kankakee

At 6:30 p.m. tonight at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, will give a presentation about the progress of the Kankakee Riverwalk and future plans for the riverfront area. The project is known as The Currents of Kankakee.

Ahead of the presentation, the society posted an update to social media with renderings for the East Riverwalk, the first phase of The Currents of Kankakee, and examined the question of, “What will the Riverwalk be like?”

“The ground breaking for this project will happen later this year to be completed in 2024. This will include walkways, a small parking lot, a pavilion, restrooms, gathering spaces, trees, plants, flowers as well as the preserved boathouse and arch,” the organization wrote in the social media post.

