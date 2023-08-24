KANKAKEE — A motorcycle driver was transferred to a Chicago hospital after his bike collided Wednesday with the rear of a semi-tractor-trailer on East Court Street at the Interstate 57 Exit 312 interchange.
The condition of the victim — a 31-year-old Momence man — is not known at this time, Kankakee police said in a news release today.
At 6:39 p.m., Wednesday, officers responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and semi-tractor trailer at Court Street and I-57 on the city's east side.
When officers arrived, the motorcycle rider was laying in the middle of the street with what appeared to be severe injuries.
Bystanders were performing chest compressions on the injured man at which time a Kankakee patrol officer relieved a bystander and began chest compressions. A short time later a Kankakee Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene and placed the victim in the ambulance.
The victim was initially transported to Ascension Saint Mary Hospital.
The driver of the tractor trailer, a 66-year-old man from Mississippi, was not injured and did not display any signs of impairment, however due to the severity of the victim’s injury he consented to a blood draw, according to the news release.
The semi driver was transported to a local hospital where the blood draw was conducted and ultimately transported back to his tractor trailer.
The preliminary investigation reveals the motorcycle was traveling east in the 2000 block of East Court Street approaching the stoplight where the semi had almost completed its turn onto I-57 North, at which time the motorcycle struck the rear bumper guard of the semi-trailer.