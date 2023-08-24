Cops

KANKAKEE — A motorcycle driver was transferred to a Chicago hospital after his bike collided Wednesday with the rear of a semi-tractor-trailer on East Court Street at the Interstate 57 Exit 312 interchange.

The condition of the victim — a 31-year-old Momence man — is not known at this time, Kankakee police said in a news release today.

At 6:39 p.m., Wednesday, officers responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and semi-tractor trailer at Court Street and I-57 on the city's east side.

