After the May 2020 killing of George Floyd sent calls for change across the nation, Courtney Wade felt compelled to bring people together in her own community.
That motivation pushed her to create The Black Pages, a directory of local Black-owned businesses. Now, the directory includes more than 70 local businesses and organizations.
After Floyd’s murder, Wade said “the community was in arrest, but they were looking for something and wanted to come together.”
This inspired Wade; her husband, Kent; community activists; and youth to develop a festival as part of Juneteenth to celebrate the Black community. She said that, while only 10 people worked to put on the festival, it had a huge turnout.
“As you go through the festival, there were so many businesses I didn’t know existed,” she said. “After talking to people in the area, especially the older population, they weren’t aware of that either.”
So she asked herself: ‘How do we merge this?’
And that’s how The Black Pages was born.
“It started as a piece of paper folded in half,” she said, noting it’s grown in the past two-and-a-half years and a new copy is published by a local printer every six months or so.
There now are more than 70 local businesses involved, and Wade said businesses have reached out from outside of the county. While she’s happy about that peripheral interest, she said the primary focus is Kankakee County.
“But the idea is for it to become a fully-functional thing,” she said, explaining that she wants The Black Pages to become an app that has a directory for every area across the nation.
“So, wherever you go, you can find what you’re looking for.”
The cost for inclusion is $10, and businesses can reach out to theblackpages815@gmail.com to submit information for directory inclusion.
Wade said that the feedback “has been amazing.”
“We’re always getting somebody, ‘Hey, you should do this. Have you heard about this business?’ So that’s always awesome.”
All of this work inspired a day-long workshop in 2022 called Black on Track. The event will return June 11 to the Kankakee Public Library and will feature vendors, food, networking, live entertainment and speakers.
ONE OF THREE BUSINESSES
The Black Pages is just one of three businesses that Wade operates.
“Overall, my focus and main job — besides my family — is bridging the gaps in the community,” Wade said. “Merging the needs of the community with the resources of the community.”
Additionally, Wade provides coaching for moms with multiple kids and teaches how to find balance. This idea has turned into Mom Squad, which has evolved into a Facebook group and has in-person meetups. Her third and longest-running business is Inspired Jewelry by CW. In this business she sells handmade jewelry.
“I love getting that [creative] expression out, that’s a big deal for me,” Wade, who is on the board of the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, said of the 6-year-old jewelry business. She’s participated in several local shows and markets.
Wade, who graduated Kankakee High School in 2002 before attending Northern Illinois University, and Kent have four children with ages ranging from 5 to 16. She also works with the state of Illinois and works with developmentally disabled adults.
FEATURED SPEAKER
Wade knows a thing or two about having a full plate.
She is slated to be a featured speaker during Women United’s annual breakfast. The event, set for March 8 at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais, brings the community together to celebrate women and girls in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
“All of this is new,” she said of her reaction to being selected as a speaker. “My husband was the focal point and the outspoken person and the person people sought out for this type of stuff, so this is all new to me.
“It’s really, really cool.”
She will be discussing her expertise — finding balance.
So, what’s her secret to keeping all responsibilities balanced?
She said to look at the things you need to do as “non-negotiable.”
“You can’t tie emotion to it — everybody has something going on, everybody has some level of stress in their lives … you have to [separate the emotion].”
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
