After the May 2020 killing of George Floyd sent calls for change across the nation, Courtney Wade felt compelled to bring people together in her own community.

That motivation pushed her to create The Black Pages, a directory of local Black-owned businesses. Now, the directory includes more than 70 local businesses and organizations.

After Floyd’s murder, Wade said “the community was in arrest, but they were looking for something and wanted to come together.”

