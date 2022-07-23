SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE
LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON
PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND,
JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO,
MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Kankakee County through 930 AM CDT...
At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex,
Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Irwin and Union Hill.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 303 and 310.
This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for
northeastern Illinois.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Lightning strikes near Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s football field in 2018. The Kankakee County Planning Board is developing a task force regarding severe weather and damages.
The Kankakee County Planning Board shared information Friday on developing a task force for reducing damages caused by severe weather.
In a news release, the board shared the following: The frequency and damages caused by severe storms and other natural hazards in Kankakee County will be discussed when the Kankakee County Natural Hazards Mitigation Advisory Task Force meets at 9 a.m., Wed., Aug. 3, at the Kankakee County Administration Building, fourth floor county board room, 189 E. Court Street.
This Task Force, comprised of County, township and municipal representatives as well as technical partners and stakeholders, such as schools, healthcare, and emergency responders, will meet over the next several months to update the Kankakee County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.
“The goal of this Task Force meeting is to identify how often severe weather events occur within the County and what kinds of damages have resulted. Based on this information, we will begin to update lists of activities and projects to reduce damages caused by these events,” said Delbert Skimerhorn, Kankakee Director of Planning.
The focus of this effort is on natural hazards — severe thunderstorms with damaging winds or hail, tornadoes, snow and ice storms, floods, drought, excessive heat, earthquakes and wildfires.
Interested persons can provide input at these Task Force meetings or submit their comments and questions to their municipal or county representatives.
“This Plan will be our best resource for determining how to mitigate future damages from storms and other natural hazards. After the Plan is completed, comprehensive information will be available in one document to help guide those who are making decisions about how to better protect Kankakee County residents,” added Skimerhorn.
Task Force meetings are open to the public. Those who wish to attend the meeting may do so in person or virtually. Persons interested in participating in the meeting virtually should contact Ken Runkle, American Environmental Corporation, at 217-585-9517, ext. 8, or krunkle@aecspfld.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.