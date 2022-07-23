Rivalry delayed (copy)

Lightning strikes near Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s football field in 2018. The Kankakee County Planning Board is developing a task force regarding severe weather and damages.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Kankakee County Planning Board shared information Friday on developing a task force for reducing damages caused by severe weather.

In a news release, the board shared the following: The frequency and damages caused by severe storms and other natural hazards in Kankakee County will be discussed when the Kankakee County Natural Hazards Mitigation Advisory Task Force meets at 9 a.m., Wed., Aug. 3, at the Kankakee County Administration Building, fourth floor county board room, 189 E. Court Street.

This Task Force, comprised of County, township and municipal representatives as well as technical partners and stakeholders, such as schools, healthcare, and emergency responders, will meet over the next several months to update the Kankakee County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.

