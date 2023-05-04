The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Kankakee County, will be receiving over $16,500 in grant money. The funding is granted through the Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program.
“The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau is a phenomenal resource for people visiting Kankakee County from around Illinois and our country,” said Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, in a news release. “They are deserving of this grant funding and I look forward to how they will implement this to attract visitors and enrich the experience of visiting Kankakee County.”
“Programs like the Illinois Travel and Tourism grants will continue to help the 40th District develop new tourist experiences and enhance existing facilities and activities,” said State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, in a news release. “Tourism sites and attractions have the opportunity to bring economic growth to the area, which is beneficial for all involved.”
Through the Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program, a total of $2.9 million is being awarded to 51 grantees to support local tourism promotional efforts. This program provides funding for promotional efforts by local governments, municipalities, nonprofits and local promotional groups, such as Illinois’ Certified Convention and Visitor Bureaus, with the goal of attracting visitors to destinations, attractions and events throughout Illinois.
The Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau is set to receive a $16,527 grant from the program, which is funded by a federal Economic Development Administration grant.
“This grant will help maximize the distribution of our 2023 Visitor Guide. The design, production and distribution of the guide is imperative to the growth of overnight visitors and, in turn, economic growth in Kankakee County,” said Nicole Gavin, executive director of Visit Kankakee County, in the news release.
“Our all-inclusive guide spans 22 communities and we diligently work to include all visitor-centric destinations, overnight accommodations, outdoor and indoor activities and experiences, museums, architecture, theatrical and musical performances and events, festivals, restaurants, breweries, wine bars, boutiques, antique shops, and everything in between that makes Kankakee County unique.”
