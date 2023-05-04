KCCVB opens new office (copy)

In June 2022, the Visit Kankakee County celebrated the opening for the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s new office space at 275 E. Court St. in downtown Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Kankakee County, will be receiving over $16,500 in grant money. The funding is granted through the Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program.

“The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau is a phenomenal resource for people visiting Kankakee County from around Illinois and our country,” said Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, in a news release. “They are deserving of this grant funding and I look forward to how they will implement this to attract visitors and enrich the experience of visiting Kankakee County.”

“Programs like the Illinois Travel and Tourism grants will continue to help the 40th District develop new tourist experiences and enhance existing facilities and activities,” said State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, in a news release. “Tourism sites and attractions have the opportunity to bring economic growth to the area, which is beneficial for all involved.”

