...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Wilmette
Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors named Nicole Gavin the new executive director at the Dec. 21 monthly board meeting.
Gavin’s background of interim executive director, plus several years of experience with the organization, combined with her advocacy and passion for promoting Kankakee County as an overnight visitor destination will continue to drive tourism and economic development to the region, according to a news release from the organization.
“The CVB is delighted that Nicole has agreed to step into this role with the organization. Nicole has already proven herself as a great leader and will continue the duty of the organization to promote Kankakee County,” said Board President Laurie Cyr in the release.
“I’m honored and humbled to have the opportunity to continue to market all of the unique experiences that Kankakee County has to offer,” Gavin stated in a news release.
“I’ve lived in Kankakee County for 13 years and am proud of the progressive growth, the entrepreneurial spirit of our region and am excited to continue sharing our story. The mission is front and center and I look forward to regionally collaborating to put our best foot forward driving economic growth and quality of life,” Gavin continued.
During her tenure as interim executive director, Gavin began coordinating the second round of Community Tourism Action Plan grants for tourism-related projects, partnering with global tourism consultants from MMGY Next Factor.
“We anticipate the application period to open in mid- to late-January and are thrilled to invest in projects and marketing efforts that will add vibrancy to attract new overnight visitors,” Gavin stated.
Gavin currently serves on the Board of Directors for Kankakee Development Corporation as well as the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.
Gavin was made interim director after the resignation of former executive director Staci Wilken.
Wilken’s resignation came following a June 15 board meeting in which she used inappropriate language toward KCCVB member and Bradley representative Jamie Boyd.
Wilken, who has been the organization’s executive director since 2016, resigned July 5.
During her regular report to the board, Wilken called it a “strange day.”
“I choose to celebrate the six years I have been executive director, not what has transpired the past three weeks,” Wilken said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.