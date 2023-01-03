The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors named Nicole Gavin the new executive director at the Dec. 21 monthly board meeting.

Gavin’s background of interim executive director, plus several years of experience with the organization, combined with her advocacy and passion for promoting Kankakee County as an overnight visitor destination will continue to drive tourism and economic development to the region, according to a news release from the organization.

“The CVB is delighted that Nicole has agreed to step into this role with the organization. Nicole has already proven herself as a great leader and will continue the duty of the organization to promote Kankakee County,” said Board President Laurie Cyr in the release.

Recommended for you