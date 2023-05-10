As health care providers continue to struggle with getting patients back into the office post-COVID restrictions, more conversations are being had about the health care disparities minorities face.

Such a conversation was had Monday at Kankakee High School, as Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly partnered with Riverside Healthcare for a panel discussion, Taking Charge of Your Health: Questions to Ask Your Doctor.

The event, which was part of Kelly’s Congressional Caucus on Black Women & Girls Task Force, featured a panel of four Riverside health providers as they discussed health issues that are having a greater impact on minority communities, especially women of color.

