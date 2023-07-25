Nearly 2,000 people descended on Cobb Park this weekend to witness Cinderella finding her Prince Charming.

Acting Out Theatre Co. set up shop for three nights of Roger and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” The production featured a colorful stage that had the Shapiro clocktower in the background, perfect for when the clock strikes midnight.

A 28-person orchestra, the largest in Acting Out’s 12-year history, played alongside the stage as actors brought to life one of the original rags-to-riches stories. Leading the cast was Hannah Hudgins as Cinderella, Grant Sparenberg as the Prince and Gianna Kohl as the Fairy Godmother.

Recommended for you