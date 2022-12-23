...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /7 AM
EST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow,
and dangerously cold wind chills expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and
northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, west storm-force winds to 50 kt
and significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability.
Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize
or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The largest waves will occur offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, west storm-force winds to 50 kt
and significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability.
Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize
or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The largest waves will occur offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — Clove Alliance, Kankakee Community College and the 21st Judicial Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council are sponsoring a conference for professionals — Human Trafficking: Beyond Awareness — from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20 on the KCC campus.
This all-day conference is intended for law enforcement, mental health, social services, violence prevention, education and medical professionals.
According to a news release from Clove Alliance, human trafficking uses force, fraud or coercion to exploit someone for sex or labor. Combatting this crime requires both awareness and knowledge of the tools to best support victims.
"It is happening within our communities, and survivors need a place for help and support," said the release.
Participants will learn to identify survivors, recognize the language they use, understand human trafficking laws and legal rights, gain knowledge of criminal record relief for survivors, learn about strategies offenders use to groom children and remedies to protect children online. Lunch and CEU's will be provided to participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.