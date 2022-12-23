Clove Alliance logo (copy)
Facebook

KANKAKEE — Clove Alliance, Kankakee Community College and the 21st Judicial Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council are sponsoring a conference for professionals — Human Trafficking: Beyond Awareness — from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20 on the KCC campus.

This all-day conference is intended for law enforcement, mental health, social services, violence prevention, education and medical professionals.

According to a news release from Clove Alliance, human trafficking uses force, fraud or coercion to exploit someone for sex or labor. Combatting this crime requires both awareness and knowledge of the tools to best support victims.

Recommended for you