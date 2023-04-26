Blue Star marker

KANKAKEE — Within Kankakee’s Bird Park sits a gem unique to the county that soon will have a 50th anniversary rededication ceremony.

The gem is the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker, a symbol dedicated to the area’s and the nation’s veterans, and it is the only one of its kind in Kankakee County.

Initially installed in 1973, the marker and the surrounding greenery is maintained by the Kankakee Valley Garden Club. For the 50th anniversary, the club is hosting a rededication ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday and will unveil the cleaned and repainted marker.

