The Blue Star marker in Kankakee’s Bird Park is currently in the process of being cleaned and repainted for a 50th anniversary rededication ceremony slated for April 27. The marker — which honor veterans and is the only of its kind in Kankakee County — is sponsored and maintained by the Kankakee Valley Garden Club.

KANKAKEE — Within Kankakee’s Bird Park sits a gem unique to the county.

Well, usually it’s sitting there. At this moment, it’s out getting cleaned and repainted for a 50th anniversary ceremony.

The gem is the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker, a symbol dedicated to the area’s and the nation’s veterans, and it is the only one of its kind in Kankakee County.

