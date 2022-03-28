KANKAKEE — At noon Friday, April 22, on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, families and community partners are invited to meet with Blue Cross Community Health Plans for the Family Learning Table Meeting to discuss their experiences with public child-serving services in the Kankakee region to help improve opportunities for children.
There will be a free lunch for all attendees and the special presentation topic is education equity.
Guest speakers will be Dr. Matt Vosberg, superintendent of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307, and Dr. Genevra A. Walters, superintendent of Kankakee School District 111. The Kankakee County NAACP is a partner in this program.
The event is free, but pre-registration is required. To register, go to bit.ly/3iCK5qa.
